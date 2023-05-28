Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 992 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE opened at $45.44 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

