Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 485,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

SRC stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

