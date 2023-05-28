Continuum Advisory LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

