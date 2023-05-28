Continuum Advisory LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ESGU opened at $92.49 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

