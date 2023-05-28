4,503 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,691,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.26 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

