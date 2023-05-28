Continuum Advisory LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

