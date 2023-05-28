Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,222,000 after buying an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,607 shares of company stock valued at $63,644. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viasat Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

