Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.6% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 91,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.