Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,962,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,332 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 546,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

KIM opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

