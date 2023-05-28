Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

INVH opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

