Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 402 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in American Financial Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AFG stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

