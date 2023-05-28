Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 567 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

