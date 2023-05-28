Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $331,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.