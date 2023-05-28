Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,493 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

