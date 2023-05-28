Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

