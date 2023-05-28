Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 142,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.