Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 49 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $315.83 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.