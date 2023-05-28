Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $105.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

