5,364 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

