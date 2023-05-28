Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 11,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,786.9% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 148,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

