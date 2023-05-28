Assetmark Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of USB stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

