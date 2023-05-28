Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,430 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $28.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

