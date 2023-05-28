Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

