Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,147,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,178.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,257 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 92,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

