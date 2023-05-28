Assetmark Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 160,673 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 70.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $5,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

