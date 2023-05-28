Assetmark Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.