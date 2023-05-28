Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $84.19.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
