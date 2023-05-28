Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

