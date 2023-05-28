Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10,904.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,701,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,204,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

