Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,198 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.