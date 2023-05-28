Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $239.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

