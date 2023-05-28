Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IWB stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

