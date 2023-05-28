General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

