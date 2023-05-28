Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5,362.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 594,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 201,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after buying an additional 81,954 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

