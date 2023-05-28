Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

