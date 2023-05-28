Assetmark Inc. Purchases 21,309 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in BCE by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BCE by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,842,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

