Assetmark Inc. Purchases 35,416 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.