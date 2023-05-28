Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

