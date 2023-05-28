Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $197.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

