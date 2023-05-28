Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

