Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Dollar General stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day moving average is $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.