GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $27,000 in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNM. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth $981,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

