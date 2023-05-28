Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,050,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

