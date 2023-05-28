Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

