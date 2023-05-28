Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 748,825 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.24 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

