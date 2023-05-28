AXQ Capital LP Makes New $79,000 Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

