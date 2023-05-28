GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.46. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

