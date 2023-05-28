AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,700 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,845,568 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.