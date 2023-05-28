GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3,149.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

