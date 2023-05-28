Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

WH opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.